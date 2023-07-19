Top of Article

Fast Forward Events announces its acquisition of the Craft Beverage Expo & Distribution Conference (CBE), Craft Beverage Experience, and Women in Craft Symposium, three highly regarded events in the adult alcohol beverage industry focused on producers, influencers, and consumers of craft beverages. The strategic acquisition includes the portfolio as well as the expertise of co-founder Kellie Shevlin, who now joins Fast Forward as Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

Created by Shevlin and industry veteran Vincent Polito, the Craft Beverage Expo & Distribution Conference, Craft Beverage Experience, and Women in Craft events have been instrumental in connecting professionals and enthusiasts across the craft alcohol beverage space for the past decade. The events and conference now add to the overall portfolio of sector specific shows owned by Fast Forward including SommCon Conference & Beverage Expo, the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, The Tasting & Tap Room Expo & Conference, and the e-learning platform, SommGo, an on-demand streaming service for alcohol beverage industry.

Michelle Metter, co-owner of Fast Forward Events, alongside partner, Ken Loyst, expressed their excitement about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Kellie Shevlin and her esteemed portfolio of events to Fast Forward. This strategic move allows us to further cement our position as the go-to creators of tradeshows and events within the adult alcohol beverage markets.”

Vincent Polito, co-founder of CBE, also shared his thoughts on the acquisition, saying, “Fast Forward Events has proven itself to be a trailblazer in the industry, and I have no doubt that the CBE portfolio will thrive under their leadership. This acquisition presents an incredible opportunity to expand the reach and impact of these events, benefiting the entire adult alcohol beverage community.”

Shevlin adds, “I am excited to join Fast Forward and work alongside their talented team. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to create unparalleled experiences, solve unique challenges, and drive growth for our clients and partners. Our vision for the CBE portfolio of shows is to help the heart of our craft beverage community find their foothold in today’s expanding alcohol beverage market. The cross pollination of craft from our shows into the sectors currently serviced by Fast Forward gives us more depth with which to do so.”

With this acquisition, Fast Forward Events solidifies its position as a leading force in the adult alcohol beverage industry, connecting professionals, consumers, and key stakeholders throughout the entire value chain. The company is committed to delivering innovative and immersive events that drive business growth and inspire passion among attendees.