Evolution Dome’s US Distributor chosen to supply structures for SOHO 2023

Evolution Dome is thrilled to announce the successful deployment by its US distributor of two temporary structures at the Society of Hematologic Oncology’s (SOHO) eleventh annual meeting in Houston, Texas, from September 6 – 9, 2023.

SOHO 2023 welcomed over 3,500 physicians, nurses and related healthcare specialists to discuss the latest clinical research and new advances impacting patient treatment. It is estimated that 2,000 of those attendees joined in person, with a further 1500 attending virtually. This marks a significant increase from last year’s event, with SOHO 2022 welcoming 1,500 delegates in person and 1000 virtually.

To accommodate the growth in demand, SOHO 2023 was hosted at the George R. Brown Convention Center and featured two ESP-2400 inflatable structures, provided by Evolution Dome, to create multiple 350-capacity theatres on the exhibition floor.

Ashley Austin, director of Evolution Dome, said, “The SOHO annual meetings are unique in their format, with no parallel general sessions to ensure that delegates can attend all speakers’ content in sequential order – maximising value as much as possible.

“Our ESP-2400 inflatable structures are a great option for these types of events due to the versatility and ease of set-up they offer. This flexibility allows organisers to shape the space around their content instead of the other way around. But most importantly, they are designed with attendees in mind, by providing a comfortable and engaging atmosphere where they can watch the content without the distraction of outside noise and activity.”