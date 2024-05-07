ABPCO Festival of Learning shows how to be Fit for The Future in Glasgow

The ABPCO Festival of Learning, which took place on Monday and Tuesday this week, welcomed 150 industry professionals to Glasgow. The third ABPCO Festival of Learning brought together PCOs and industry partners from around the UK for two days of high-quality education and networking focused on ensuring the attendees are Fit for the Future.

The education focused event included an inspiring keynote from Dr. Tharaka Gunarathne, who presented cutting-edge brain science tips for enhancing productivity and reducing stress. The diverse program also covered sessions on the societal and economic impacts of events, the synergy between technology and human creativity in event management, and practical advice for public speaking.

Significant workshops included ‘Adapting to the Future with Limited Resources’, which introduced a new tool for measuring conference contributions to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and discussions on risk management and the future of event accessibility, reinforcing ABPCO’s commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

The success of the festival was made possible by the generous support of the SEC, and their destination partner Glasgow Convention Bureau. Additional support was provided by GES, Harrogate Convention Centre, Aberdeen Convention Bureau, Brightelm and ACC Liverpool, who all contributed to the event’s vibrant networking and learning environment.

ABPCO co-chair Sarah Byrne remarked, “This year’s Festival of Learning has been a phenomenal success, fostering an environment of growth and innovation. The engagement and enthusiasm for future-proofing our profession fill me with confidence and I look forward to the success we will continue to see both as an association and a profession.”

Emma Duffy, fellow co-chair, added, “I am so grateful for the collaborative spirit demonstrated by our community. Thanks to our speakers, hosts and sponsors, we continue to provide our members with the tools to navigate the future confidently. The ABPCO community demonstrated this week not just its professionalism and deep knowledge of Association Events but also its incredible sense of community.”

Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales, from host venue the SEC concludes: “It was fantastic to host the ABPCO Festival of Learning this week. The content goes from strength to strength, and it was current and highly relevant. ABPCO really deliver for the members, and this week’s event was clearly inspiring the attendees. It was great to see the community together and totally engaging in the event.”

The fourth ABPCO Festival of Learning will take place next year at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on 29th April, 2025, with networking the night before.