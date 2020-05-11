University of Westminster Students launch digital internship to help event organisers

With the many challenges of having had to move completely online in the current environment, University of Westminster’s event management students are here to help.

The BA Hons Tourism and Events Management students are about to graduate. Currently, they are all looking for opportunities to apply their knowledge and the experience they have gained during their studies. They come with diverse talents, expertise, and a passion to contribute to the events industry.

Whether you had planned to take on an intern previously, or are dealing with new challenges that could benefit from a unique skill set, consider taking on one of our students. As true digital natives, they are at home working online, across social media, and on other digital platforms. They have gained first-hand experience on communicating and collaborating remotely and are keen to use their experiences and skills to get their careers started.

Our students can help with:

Support on social media and other forms of outbound communications to keep your clients and audiences engaged

Help design and implement digital communication and engagement strategies for your team

Assist with numerous project-related tasks including scoping, data collection, analysis, documentation, and more

Create online presentations and proposals through PowerPoint or other platforms

Tackle general administration and logistics tasks such as online speaker management, language translations in many languages and more.

If you would like to be introduced to our students, please fill out our Digital Internship information form and we will start the matching process. Link to form: https://forms.gle/acbof9R9AMZzfn9NA