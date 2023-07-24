Top of Article

The Royal College of Music, the global no. 1 institution for performing arts, has revealed its new-look events team with three new staff members joining this year.

The RCM Events team, which is overseen by Vicky Moran, Head of Events and Corporate Partnerships, includes Eimear McCann, Events Manager, Stella Werth, Events Coordinator and Alice Sharp, Events Assistant. Stella and Alice joined the team in January and March respectively, with Eimear completing the all-female line up in May 2023.

A background in music and performing runs throughout the team, with every member passionate about creating standout events that not only utilise the RCM’s prestigious backdrops but incorporate its purpose and values into the event experience. Having undergone a significant investment in 2020 to expand the campus and maximise its potential for event hire, the team are able to offer new opportunities to clients, including summer parties in the new 1851 Courtyard and RCM Café and unique dining experiences in the Royal College of Music Museum.

Vicky Moran, Head of Events and Corporate Partnerships, says: “We’ve had a busy few years following the multi-million pound investment project and I am delighted to now have a full team in place who are passionate about the venue and pride themselves on delivering standout events and experiences for our clients. With new spaces added to our venue inventory, we’re able to work on more varied and creative events, and the team and I are really looking forward to what’s ahead as we continue to showcase the RCM as a standout setting for memorable events.”