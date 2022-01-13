PCMA confirms Vienna for ‘Convening EMEA 2022’

Following its success in 2021, Convening EMEA returns in 2022 with omnichannel hybrid event for business event leaders and professionals

PCMA announced Convening EMEA is back by popular demand and will be held in one of the world’s leading meeting destinations, Vienna, Austria from 28 through to 30 September 2022. Convening EMEA 2022 is an omnichannel event for EMEA business event leaders and creatives.

Initially launched as the “European Influencer Summit” in 2017, an invite-only event, PCMA has since rebranded the event to Convening EMEA and welcomes all EMEA business event professionals. Launched last year in Lausanne, Switzerland, PCMA watched over 350 business event professionals from 29 countries reunite, rebuild, and restart the industry. This deconstructed omnichannel event was the foundation for a multi-generational ecosystem whereby leaders with a legacy of success and rising stars pursuing what’s next, came together in solidarity to build a bright pathway forward for the industry. Convening EMEA, the nexus of business events, focused on ‘simply connecting’ event professionals from not only Europe, but the Middle East and Africa.

During the 2021 event PCMA in partnership with AC Forum launched initial findings from their joint research project Digital Events Outlook. They have subsequently embarked on a two year strategic partnership with AC Forum, intended to strengthen both organizations through collaboration, advocacy and advancing professional development of their respective communities, which will include content collaboration at Convening EMEA 2022.



“2022 is set to build upon the success of 2021 and the ‘connections’ facilitated at a time that was critical for the industry and our community as we continue our journey in making Convening EMEA the Nexus of Business Events,” said Regional Director of PCMA EMEA, Jaimé Bennett. “Additionally, we feel our partnership with Vienna and their stakeholders will ensure we curate an exceptional programme and experience; where community, content and commerce collide”.

“Vienna has always been a meeting point for people from all over the world, meaning that diversity and an international outlook are part of its DNA. So, it comes as no surprise that we consider events as an essential element of our economic and social ecosystem and the city’s development. In collaboration with our trusted partners the Austrian National Tourist Office as well as Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center and Hilton Vienna Park, we are looking forward to welcoming PCMA and all attending delegates at Vienna and thereby bringing together industry leaders who aim to shape the future”, said Norbert Kettner, Managing Director, Vienna Tourist Board.

“In Vienna, we clearly share PCMA’s vision that the business events industry is about much more than the events themselves. We strongly believe that learning and sharing knowledge at events and conferences are essential for innovation and for driving our industry forward”, added Christian Woronka, Director, Vienna Convention Bureau and Market Management.

“Austria has been a sought-after location for meetings or conferences for years. Its central location in the middle of Europe, the impressive natural scenery and the passion with which the local hosts are committed to making every encounter a successful one, make Austria and its capital Vienna the perfect location for Convening EMEA 2022. We are looking forward to the joint project with which we are sending a strong signal for the destination”, said Lisa Weddig, CEO of the Austrian National Tourist Office.

PCMA Convening EMEA 2022 will take place at Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center. It is one of Europe’s most versatile event, conference and exhibition facilities. Delegates will stay at Hilton Vienna Park. It is one of Europe’s largest hotels for meetings and events and located in the heart of Vienna.