Pattern Insurance and Giggster Transform Event Planning Protection

Pattern, a trusted name in embedded insurance, has entered into a new strategic partnership with Giggster, a leading platform for unique production and event venue bookings. This collaboration marks an exciting development in the realm of event liability insurance for the production and event booking space.

Embedded within the Giggster platform, Pattern’s innovative insurance offering seamlessly fits into the user experience. Customers now have the opportunity to opt into event liability insurance as part of their booking process, ushering in a new era of convenience and peace of mind.

This elective insurance is thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide range of pre-approved production and event activities. Whether you’re planning weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, or engaging in production endeavors like filming, green screen projects, or photo shoots, this new feature empowers you to secure the necessary liability coverage where available, effortlessly.

Joyce Segall, Global Head of Insurance Innovation & Strategy for Pattern, expresses her enthusiasm for this transformative partnership, “We are delighted to be first to market providing an embedded special event liability protection offer to customers during their event or production booking journey. Pattern’s game changing technology provides customers with the ability to review a relevant tailored offer in real time while booking on the Giggster platform.”

Tyler Quiel, CEO of Giggster, adds, “We are thrilled to have a partner in Pattern. This collaboration allows Giggster to truly be a one-stop-shop for our clientele. Not only can renters discover unique production and event locations on our platform, but they can also seamlessly obtain the necessary municipality liability coverage for permits.”

Together, Pattern and Giggster have united to revolutionize the booking experience. By combining the distinctive strengths of both companies, they aim to eliminate the complexities often associated with obtaining production and event liability insurance. This partnership underscores their shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences and providing unwavering support to the creative and event planning communities.

For more information about this groundbreaking collaboration or to explore the integrated booking experience, please visit https://patterninsurance.com

Sponsored Content