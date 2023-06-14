Top of Article

Primavera Festival, known for its diverse lineup and vibrant atmosphere, attracts music enthusiasts from around the globe. As one of Europe’s biggest festivals, Primavera showcases a wide array of artists across multiple stages, creating an unparalleled experience for attendees. To support this grand event, One World Rental has collaborated with Square Payment Systems to ensure a frictionless and secure payment experience for festival-goers.

One World Rental has earned a stellar reputation for its global growth and excellence in providing IT solutions tailored to the festival and live events industry. By offering a comprehensive range of technology services, including event Wi-Fi, iPad Rental, laptops, payment systems, printers and other IT equipment, the company has played a pivotal role in enhancing the operational efficiency and overall experience of numerous high-profile events worldwide.

With its expansion into Spain, One World Rental strengthens its commitment to delivering unparalleled industry excellence. The partnership with Square Payment Systems solidifies the company’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction by integrating state-of-the-art payment solutions into its comprehensive suite of event technology services.

Commenting on the partnership, Kashif Din, CEO of One World Rental, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to grow our international partnership with Square Payment Systems as we expand our presence in Spain and extend our services to one of Europe’s most prestigious festivals, Primavera. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and seamless payment experiences to our valued customers.”

The integration of Square’s advanced payment systems into One World Rental’s technology offerings will enable festival attendees to enjoy quick, secure, and hassle-free transactions. By combining their expertise, One World Rental and Square Payment Systems aim to set a new standard for payment solutions within the festival and live events industry.

Sponsored Content