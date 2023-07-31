Top of Article

Global trade show organiser Montgomery Group has announced the expansion of the Independent Hotel Show, which has successful editions in London, Amsterdam and Miami, into Germany.

Independent Hotel Show Munich will take place on 20-21 November 2024 at MOC Munich, connecting private/independent, boutique and luxury hoteliers with quality, handpicked suppliers from the DACH region and beyond.

Founded in London in 2012, and with the Independent Hotel Show Amsterdam launching in 2019 to huge acclaim, the Independent Hotel Show brand has proven to be hugely effective in bringing together thousands of hotel owners, general managers and key decision makers to source new products and services, do business and network.

Shane Hannam, Managing Director for Montgomery Events, commented: “The Independent Hotel Show brand is synonymous with the latest hospitality and design trends, building communities of like-minded independent hoteliers, high quality suppliers and insightful, expertly curated seminar content.

“After the success of the Amsterdam show, we are delighted to be launching in Germany. Munich, renowned for its vibrant hotel industry, diverse events, culinary delights, picturesque landscapes, excellent infrastructure, and thriving tech and innovation scene, provides the ideal backdrop for the launch of the Independent Hotel Show Munich.

“Our mission is to broaden our support of the hotelier community and connect with a forward-thinking, independently spirited audience of hoteliers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.”

Alexander Dadak, Vice President – Development, Europe of Rosewood Hotel Group added: “I highly recommend attending the Independent Hotel Show, it’s a great event where you get to mingle with industry colleagues from the entire spectrum of the hospitality scene. There’s something for everyone thanks to the diverse mix of exhibitors and panel sessions all under one roof. Overall, a great mixture of networking and thought-provoking discussions – not to be missed.”

Florian Augustin, CCO of HotelPartner Revenue Management also said: “As a long-time partner of the Independent Hotel Show and being a speaker across multiple exhibitions and shows, I can confidently say that every single IHS has been an enriching experience for my team and I.

“The Independent Hotel Show teams continuously impress by offering a unique visitor and exhibitor experience, which can’t be compared to other trade shows. Having a strong emphasis on insightful panels with industry experts and fantastic keynotes that will get you thinking, the Independent Hotel Shows have truly established themselves as the benchmark for excellence among international hospitality events, and we are now excited to see this event now expand to Munich in 2024.

“We feel deeply honoured to be part of such a wonderful community, working hand-in-hand to promote knowledge sharing and find better solutions within our industry. Together, we’re paving the way for a brighter future, one incredible event at a time.”

With more than 6.9 million annual visitors* attending a diverse range of events and contributing to the city’s thriving hotel industry, Munich has emerged as a prime destination for business expansion, growth, and investment. Market research indicates that Munich ranks impressively in key metrics such as hotel occupancy with a total of 16 million overnight stays registered in establishments with over 10 bedrooms in 2022, showcasing its success in the hospitality sector. Additionally, with convenient travel connections from neighbouring regions such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Munich offers an ideal setting to introduce the Independent Hotel Show, cementing its status as a leading hub for the industry.