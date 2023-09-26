The 30th anniversary of the Homebuilding & Renovating Show will be celebrated at the National Show, NEC, Birmingham, 21-24 March 2024, marking three decades of innovation, engagement and commercial opportunities for this market sector.

Since the first event took place in April 1994, the Homebuilding & Renovating Show has attracted visitors with a combined project spend of £150 billion and has sold enough exhibition space to fill Wembley Stadium 200 times. Totalling all the show days from the past 30 years, the event will have run for over 450 days.

Nick Noble, commercial & events director, Future PLC, says, “The 2024 National Show will reflect 30 years of excellence in the homebuilding and renovating sector for exhibitors and visitors alike. Our leading industry events team will be curating an event that brings together experienced professionals with passion and extensive knowledge spanning 250 years between them across marketing, sales and operations to deliver an exciting and engaging experience.”

He adds, “Having triumphed over significant economic challenges over three decades, we have a proven track record of market leadership, a solid reputation for delivering return on investment and are equipped to shape our event to exhibitors’ and visitors’ specific requirements. We’re confident the Homebuilding & Renovating Show brand will continue to align with this longstanding success and will thrive for the next 30 years and more.”