GES cements support for sustainable events as Official Partner of Event Sustainability Live

Global Experience Specialists (GES) has secured an agreement with Event Sustainability Live (ESL) that will see the brand become Official Partner as well as the build specialists of the event. The agreement will also see GES provide infrastructure and consultancy to Event Sustainably Live and its collocated partner event, Event Tech Live.

The partnership is part of GES’ vision to support industry initiatives that create a more sustainable marketplace, and to put into action its own initiatives in green meetings. As part of the partnership the show will ‘signal’ areas of sustainable action across the exhibition, indicating the many positive stories connected with the event build. This will be amplified on GES’s own stand (F40), where the business will share its holistic approach to greener events.

Throughout 2023, GES has unveiled a number of innovations around the theme which have led to large-scale, macro impact, change within event infrastructure, many of which will be deployed at the event, and throughout the venue, ExCeL London, where GES has onsite operational facilities.

The co-located shows, organised by Event Industry News, offer GES a unique platform to not only share its experience in the sustainability field, but also learn from peers. GES has shown commitment across its leadership team and, as a market leader, sees a responsibility to push forward on behalf of the industry.

The brand has already secured Silver member status for Sustainable Event Standards extended by the Events Industry Council, as well as ISO45001 and ISO20121, and more recently agreed a partnership with Seismic to follow the B-corp framework and guide its own sustainability roadmap.

“We are excited to align ourselves with an event that meets with so many of our sustainability credentials. The shows will provide us with a unique platform to not only share best practices, but learn from other industry experts. Sustainability has become such a crucial part of what we do, we’re delighted to be able to support an event that is dedicated to making advancements and educating our industry,” said David Langrish, Vice President Marketing, GTES EMEA.

The exhibitions will take place between 15th & 16th November 2023 at ExCeL London.

https://eventtechlive.com/ | https://eventsustainabilitylive.com/