GAP Hire Solutions stand looked to make a lasting impression at the UK’s biennial construction equipment exhibition, Plantworx 2023, June 13 -15, with the help of inflatable event structure specialist, Evolution Dome.

The 12m cube was onsite at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, where the structure was used by GAP Hire Solutions to host a full display and demonstration of equipment from its 10 divisions, along with its latest innovations in IT, sustainability, health, safety and recruitment.

The structure featured a full print branded cover, featuring the company’s blue and red branding to draw in potential prospects.

Alison Robinson, internal sales & marketing manager at GAP Hire Solutions, explains, “The structure really made us stand out at the event. The fact that we could brand the outside was fantastic! With a nice high roof and the ability to install air conditioning, it was a great space! Ash himself was super helpful and very easy to deal with.”

Alongside the custom branding, the structure included flooring, glass door and air conditioning to maintain attendee and staff comfort during the event.

Ashley Austin, director of Evolution Dome, said, “No matter the event type, the behaviour and interest of attendees is very visually inspired, which is why we’re always looking for ways to help our clients stand out at their events. However, retaining interest is just as vital. Our structures are designed to create comfortable spaces to make stands as inviting as possible, giving the client the opportunity to maximise their time with attendees.”