ExCeL London & Closerstill Media to expand successful partnership

ExCeL London and CloserStill Media, the producer of market-leading business events, exhibitions and conferences, have today announced they are to expand their successful partnership culminating in the two staging 20 events every year until the end of 2026.

With titles now including Tech Show London, Learning Technologies & HR Technologies UK and the London Vet Show, the latter running this week, CloserStill Media first began hosting events at ExCeL more than 10 years ago. During that time, they have welcomed around 700,000 visitors to the Royal Docks venue and are now one of the fastest-growing exhibition organisers, with further events taking place across the UK, Europe, Asia and the US each year.

Gareth Bowhill, CEO of CloserStill Media, commented: “The past few years have seen strong growth for CloserStill Media both for our shows across the UK, as well as in Europe, the US and Asia, with much of that coming from the success of our existing portfolio. Working with teams like ExCeL have been an important part of that, and we’re delighted to be building on this relationship. The venue staff, facilities and infrastructure are world class, especially the high-speed Elizabeth line which continues to receive resounding praise from both our exhibitors and visitors alike. The next few years also promise to be an exciting time for both CloserStill Media and ExCeL with the prospect of new event launches to come.”

ExCeL’s CCO Simon Mills added: “Gareth and the CloserStill Media team are a fantastic success story and we’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership together. Their organic growth is further testament that events at ExCeL work and why 2023 is set to be our busiest ever year. We’re continually investing in our venue to ensure we can offer the growth potential organisers like CloserStill Media demand.”

As well as being featured in the Sunday Times’ “100 Best Companies to Work For”, CloserStill Media has one of the fastest growing portfolios and has staged events across the globe. Market sectors include business technologies, healthcare and future transport and infrastructure with titles including The Pharmacy Show, Learning Technologies, DevLearn, Zukunft Personal and The Dentistry Show.