Equipment Rentals & Sales Ltd: Meeting the challenges of flexible timeframes and short-term product rental needs for over 20 years

For over two decades, Equipment Rentals & Sales Ltd has served as an independent supplier of high-quality print products and is one of the UK’s leading copier and printer rental companies, partnering with many companies and high-profile, bespoke organisations and venues to ensure the events they host run smoothly.

Events are often a vital component for a business when launching a new product or holding a large annual conference or awards event. They can be the main focus for entire industries like music, film and TV, or hospitality or sporting events. Whatever the event or industry, meticulous planning, communication, and efficient document management are absolutely vital to their smooth running.

When it comes to the integral printing and photocopying needs for such occasions, relying on existing office equipment, within the office, may not always be sufficient or moveable to the venue or a company may not have the staffing capacity to cover the installation or maintenance aspects at times to suit the event.

With over 20 years’ experience, Equipment Rentals & Sales Ltd has continuously met the challenges of flexible timeframes and short-term product rental needs for companies and events. With an in-depth knowledge of ever-evolving technology and our commitment to excellence, we have been able to act quickly to provide the right equipment, at the right time, for events in the UK and Europe. Our experience has earned us an enviable reputation for dependability, reliability and innovation in the events and hospitality field.

Whether printing visitor labels or marketing materials at an exhibition or other corporate event, results at a sporting event or installed in an exhibition press centre, we have the equipment to ensure smooth document production and management.

Next day Printer & Copier Hire

We understand that time is of the essence when preparing for an event. That’s why we provide a fast service, ensuring that customers who contact us, or complete our contact form, today can have their printing solution delivered the very next day. We also go the extra mile by assisting in setting up and managing the printing project, alleviating the stress associated with event planning. Our goal is to increase the organisers’ productivity, in the lead-up to your event, helping them to meet tight deadlines and deliver high quality materials, fast results and to ensure we are on-site with the right equipment ready to support the event.

Event Photocopiers

Our extensive range boasts high-performance printers and photocopiers, ranging from 22 prints per minute (ppm) up to 75ppm high-volume A3 colour or mono MFPs. These machines represent the pinnacle of printing technology while also prioritising environmental and security considerations. Additionally, we offer a range of reliable A4 colour or mono printers and MFPs with speeds from 35ppm, ensuring rapid document printing for all your event needs.

interior of modern office

Large Format Event Printing

Some of our customers need to print marketing materials for large numbers of guests, visitors, or competitors – whether it’s last minute or planned months in advance. Equipment Rentals and Sales Ltd works with the exceptional quality of HP and Ricoh products which are capable of wide format

printing on various paper weights and types, ensuring materials are delivered quickly and stand out at any event.

The Personal Touch

Over the years, we have learned that, especially at short notice, hardly any installations are straight forward, which can make life very stressful for event organisers. To help alleviate any issues, we pride ourselves on working closely with our clients to find workable solutions to awkward installations and, ultimately set up the equipment, and have it working on time – we have even been known to deliver copiers using a crane and have delivered in through a window!

Michael Cole is Equipment Rentals & Sales Ltd’s Managing Director. He said “We can supply to any event, from small business conferences to the Chelsea Flower Show. We have also had the privilege of working with high-profile venues, including London’s Excel, the O2 and Royal Albert Hall. We’ve also installed equipment to support the MTV Awards in Milan, The Grove, for the G7 Summit, and luxury hotels including the Dorchester and Savoy in London, so we make sure our products and our service are of the highest quality”.

