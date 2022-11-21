Troxy becomes first live events venue in London to accept Bitcoin

East London’s beloved events venue, Troxy has become the first live events space in London to honour Bitcoin as a currency, now accepting the alternative payment method behind its main bar.

Troxy teamed up with Bitcoin pioneers CoinCorner, a leading Bitcoin exchange headquartered in the Isle of Man, to bring Bitcoin acceptability into the venue.

Guests visiting the venue will now be able to pay with bitcoin using either The Bolt Card – a contactless Bitcoin Lightning card – or by scanning a QR code on their phones. Bitcoin payments are made through the Lightning Network, making the payment instantaneous, much like other contactless payments.

Although one of the only event venues in London to officially accept bitcoin payments, Troxy joins lots of other businesses around the world supporting the community of Bitcoin users, including household names like Hotel Chocolat, Card Factory and Costa Coffee who now accept the payment method in certain stores.

Tom Sutton-Roberts, Managing Director, Troxy comments:

“Cryptocurrency is a fast-growing market with an untapped potential for businesses to get involved in. We’re seeing this as a trial for the venue to evaluate the uptake and if it’s a viable secondary option for us to pursue.

“As far as we know, we’re the first live venue in London to accept bitcoin, so we’re proud to be part of something new and exciting on the live music scene. It feels great to branch out to a new community and diversify our offerings. We’re always looking for ways to reach new audiences and want to create an inclusive venue that caters for everyone’s needs. We’re hoping that by supporting the Bitcoin community other venues in London will follow suit”.

Rosie Greening, Head of Business Development, CoinCorner, comments:

“We’re excited to partner with Troxy to bring bitcoin payments to the live events industry. There are many benefits to accepting bitcoin, from the instant settlement of funds, to the new customers it attracts. Troxy joins a growing number of forward-thinking businesses who are looking at Bitcoin as a way to future proof their business.”

Troxy is using CoinCorner Checkout to accept bitcoin payments.