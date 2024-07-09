TRO to fuel automotive fandom at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

Live events and experiential experts TRO will be working with clients including BMW, MINI and Genesis to create a series of participatory brand experiences at the celebrated automotive event: Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Taking place at Goodwood Estate, West Sussex, from 11-14 July, Goodwood Festival of Speed (GFOS) is the largest celebration of motorsport and car culture, bringing together hundreds of thousands of motorsport enthusiasts every year. The theme for 2024 is ‘Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power’. GFOS said the theme aims to celebrate the evolution and advancement of the motoring industry.

Reflecting this theme, TRO will be working with its clients to transform iconic areas such as The Orangery, Trackside and Stableyard into innovative and exciting experiences, from exclusive product launches and member perks, to live entertainment and special appearances.

At Trackside, BMW will be celebrating the duality of M, highlighting both race performance as well as street style and adventure by drawing on the energy of M car meets. Day one of the festival will see the highly anticipated world premiere of the all-new BMW M5, which enters its seventh generation with an electrified drive system for the first time. Other key product reveals throughout GFOS include the launch of the new BMW X3, BMW i5 Flow Nostokana and the BMW Concept Skytop. Stableyard will be a more tranquil experience, showcasing the joy of innovation by humanising the latest technologies and looking towards the future.

For MINI, the agency will deliver ‘MINISCAPE’, a playful and colourful world that brings together the new MINI family for the first time. The brand world will highlight MINI’s unique heritage, while telling the story of an optimistic future.

Genesis’ presence will focus on the showcase of its brand-new Magma range (G80 Magma Special, GV60 Magma Concept, GV80 Coupe Concept and X Gran Berlinetta Concept) which is inspired by a distinctly Korean design. The bright orange range will help transition the brand from luxury into luxury performance, as it combines experimental concepts with technological and aesthetic elements.

Special appearances from the likes of the Duke of Richmond and former Belgian racing driver, Jackie Ickx, will also encourage fans to the stand.

Tara Allen M Grey, Director of Client Services, TRO, said: “Our longstanding relationships with automotive clients have given us deep and unrivalled insights into the industry. As products and technologies evolve rapidly, competition intensifies.

“We’re so pleased to be working with brands who truly understand the value of experiences. When invested in, they are most effective tool to help cut through an increasingly crowded market and create authentic, emotional connections with auto fans.

“Goodwood Festival of Speed is undoubtedly the pinnacle event for the automotive industry and community as a whole, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience what promise to be some of our most innovative and interactive experiences yet.”

Joerg Poggenpohl, Head of Marketing and PR, Genesis Motor Europe, said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with TRO for our elevated presence at Goodwood this year. Genesis draws on rich Korean heritage and a warm sense of hospitality, and TRO has transformed The Orangery, a cherished and private space at Goodwood, into an exclusive and luxurious hospitality experience. TRO’s attention to detail and creativity have brought our vision to life, and we are excited to share the end result with Genesis fans.”