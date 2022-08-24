TRO to deliver Anthropy – UK’s first senior leadership summit focused on the future Vision for Britain

TRO is proud to be the content and delivery partner for Anthropy, a brand-new event bringing together senior leaders from across the nation to build a vision for Britain which is more positive, sustainable, equitable, and successful. Anthropy will take place across three days from 2-4 November, hosting 130 sessions across 12 different stages at the renowned Eden Project in Cornwall.

Anthropy founder, John O’Brien MBE, describes the event as a ‘launchpad for change’ that will offer an opportunity for an ecosystem of leaders from all sectors to share thinking to create ambitious and progressive solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

O’Brien said: “Anthropy arose out of a recognition of the challenges that the pandemic presented both economically and socially, and the need to embrace inclusive longer-term thinking to create a new vision for Britain.

He added: “We are so thrilled to have TRO on board as a trusted partner. Their team has been pivotal in bringing the vision to life, and the event just would not be possible without them.”

Lucy Knill, Senior Client Partner at TRO said: “It is an absolute pleasure to work so closely with John to deliver such a unique project. This is the inaugural year for Anthropy and we’re really excited to bring to life the most important and relevant agenda of our time.”

Anthropy will cover all manner of issues ranging from sustainability, education, health, and the built and natural environment, to the arts, sport, media, and technology. Dozens of luminaries from a wide cross-section of British business, academia, and civil society are contributing to the event’s expansive agenda, including:

Lord Bilimoria, Founder, Cobra Beer

Mariella Frostrup, Times Radio

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, Greater London Authority

Rita Clifton, CBE Deputy Chair, John Lewis Partnership

Hywel Ball, UK Chair & Managing Partner, EY

Rachel Reeves MP, Shadow Chancellor of The Exchequer

Annamarie Phelps CBE, British Olympic Association