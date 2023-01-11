touch associates announce growth plan for US and appointment of new Director, Americas

With live meetings and events back in full swing across the globe post pandemic, touch associates have today announced the appointment of Charlie Litchfield as their new Director, Americas.

touch’s US operation, touch associates USA Inc, based in Princeton, New Jersey was set up in 2015 and has steadily grown providing US domestic and global meetings and events services for many of touch’s global clients, especially their pharmaceutical client base many of which are based in the NJ area.

The newly created role will oversee all of the North American operations of touch with a strong focus on further expanding touch’s US domestic client base.

David Bottrill, Joint Managing Director and Board Director of touch said “The US is an incredibly important market for us and it has always been our ambition to create a US presence and offering that provides our global and US domestic clients the same full service capability we offer from the UK. With live meetings and events making a strong return throughout 2022, and a number of US client wins, we took the decision to invest even further in our US operation to accelerate our growth strategy and we are delighted that Charlie has accepted the challenge to help us do that”

Charlie, an existing member of the Senior Leadership team in the UK, takes up his new position in the US with immediate effect and can’t wait to get started “I am thrilled to be taking on this exciting new opportunity with touch in the US. This market holds huge potential and we already have an incredibly strong team in place primed for growth in North America. We’ve learned a huge amount in the last few years during interesting times for the event industry as a whole, and I’m confident we will take these learnings forward into the years ahead to drive huge success in this new era for our US operation.”

touch associates is one the UK’s leading full service live communications and event agencies headquartered in Leatherhead, Surrey in the UK.