Top Banana joins TBA Group to accelerate growth and enhance service offering for the new hybrid world

Today it was announced that leading brand experiences and live events agency TBA Group have acquired a majority stake in creative communications agency Top Banana.

TBA Group has successfully built on differentiated agency expertise over recent years as experience makers in three specialist areas: Sport, Brands, Entertainment. Top Banana will sit within the ‘Brands’ division, which works across corporate and consumer projects through its specialist agencies TBA, Optimum and LGA. Top Banana’s Founder and CEO, Richard Bridge becomes Managing Director of the TBA Brands Division.

Guy Horner, TBA Group CEO comments: “TBA and Top Banana share the same vision and passion for creating unforgettable brand experiences and communications for their clients, hence we are extremely excited to be welcoming Top Banana into the TBA Group. As well as complementing our existing live and virtual event capabilities, Top Banana has specialist corporate communications expertise as well as brilliant in-house film and content creation capabilities which will further help our clients to create memorable experiences that help grow their businesses. This new partnership builds on strong growth over recent years for both agencies and a bold confident commitment as the Group evolves to set us up for the exciting future ahead.”

Richard Bridge, Founder and CEO of Top Banana contributes: “After successfully navigating the global pandemic, taking the virtual world by storm, and welcoming a number of new clients on board in the past 12 months, we are in a strong position. Top Banana has always had ambitious growth plans and joining the TBA Group will help us to unlock and accelerate that growth. We see great opportunity for not only the business, but for our team and valued clients. We now have the backing of a dynamic and forward-thinking group structure that will enable us to not only strengthen our existing service offering but fuel our future growth plans in 2021 and beyond.”

With Top Banana now part of TBA Brands Division it offers clients even more support across consumer and internal colleague experiences and further differentiates the agencies offer at a time when clients are looking for specialist experts to create meaningful, relevant and purpose driven experiences.