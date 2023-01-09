Tomorrow’s Talent 2023: Entry deadline extended to 27 January

Calling all up-and-coming event planners! The deadline for entries for Tomorrow’s Talent, The Meetings Show initiative designed to champion the industry’s emerging stars, has been extended.

UK-based talented event planners or buyers who are aged 30 and under, or who have up to three years’ experience in the meetings and events industry, now have until Friday 27 January 2023 to take part in the career-changing scheme.

Tomorrow’s Talent, run in partnership with M&IT, shines the spotlight on exceptional emerging talent within the industry to help nurture and support the leaders of the future.

A panel of industry professionals will select the 10 most promising entrants to receive a series of opportunities throughout 2023 to boost their profile as well as one-on-one mentoring opportunities with past winners of Tomorrow’s Talent and The Meetings Show advisory board.

Winning Tomorrow’s Talent has had a positive impact on the careers of those who have been awarded the title since the initiative started in 2019, helping to raise their profile and presenting opportunities for promotions and new roles.

Hannah Robinson, Business Development Event Manager, BMA House & Winner of Tomorrow’s Talent in 2021, said: “Winning Tomorrow’s Talent was a great achievement for me, especially during a turbulent time in the pandemic. It gave me a real boost during 2021 and helped motivate me and get me where I am today.

“Since winning Tomorrow’s Talent, I have been promoted to Business Development Event Manager which is a step closer to my career goals of being a leader. It boosted my exposure in the industry as I met the other fellow winners and was recognised by a lot of colleagues in my network. For anyone thinking of applying, I would definitely recommend it!”

Sarah Zarywacz, winner of Tomorrow’s Talent in 2022, added: “The awards are a great way to champion those going above and beyond in their careers to support wider industry progression so being part of this network is not only an honour but also really inspiring.”

Full benefits for the 10 winners will include attendance at a celebratory lunch; personal profiling opportunities through M&IT and The Meetings Show; VIP attendance at The Meetings Show 2023; the chance to take part in a future talent-themed education session as part of The Meetings Show’s content programme; and the opportunity to join The Meetings Show Advisory Board meetings.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director of The Meetings Show, TEAMS Europe and Business Travel Show, said: “We have already received a healthy number of entries for this year’s Tomorrow’s Talent, but we also appreciate how busy everyone in the industry is – particularly as we kick off what looks set to be another busy year for events – so we felt it would be fair to extend the deadline by another week to enable emerging meeting and event planners and their colleagues another week to put together and submit nominations and applications.”

Applications for Tomorrow’s Talent now close on 27 January 2023. Planners can either nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry colleague, with nominations to be made in writing OR via video submission, to an agreed set of criteria.

To nominate yourself or a colleague visit https://www.themeetingsshow.com/tomorrows-talent