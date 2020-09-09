Together Again Expo joins Texas Live Events Coalition to launch Hometown Series in Dallas, TX

Alliance Nationwide Exposition is partnering with the Texas Live Events Coalition to host the first Together Again Expo Hometown Series on October 23, 2020, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX. In addition to the expo and education portion of the meeting, this event will include a socially distanced concert Thursday night. This concert will be a chance for the industry to have a night of celebration filled with music, food, and drinks. By joining forces, Together Again Expo and the Texas Live Events Coalition will be further demonstrating how both trade shows and any live event can be done safely and responsibly.

“The Texas Live Events Coalition is excited to co-sponsor the Together Again Expo in Dallas,” says Laurie Sprouse, chairperson of the Texas Live Events Coalition. “This initiative blends perfectly with our organization’s mission of supporting the many different voices making up the live events industry as well as educating legislators and stakeholders on how live events can be held safely. But most importantly, it’s a critical step to restoring an even more vibrant and unified industry.”

Differing from the inaugural event in July at The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), this event will feature a true hybrid model with a robust online platform. The event will demonstrate how to split an event with online and in-person programming while functioning in any city, during a time when the city is working through its reopening plan.

Together Again Expo Hometown Series will offer attendees and suppliers the opportunity to participate either in person or via the new online platform. This new style of event will showcase the online marketplace offerings provided by Expocad, the leader in online interactive floor plans, with a virtual and live trade show floor plan. Similar to the prior gathering in Orlando, this conference is open to all event professionals and suppliers. A live broadcast will include an educational component and will also be offered in conjunction with the Together Again Expo.

“KBHCCD is excited to have the opportunity to host the Together Again Expo. The hybrid event is a phenomenal way for us to highlight the way the event industry landscape is evolving,” said KBHCCD General Manager J. Anthony Lopez.

The expo will consist of approximately 300 sponsored booths and will include multiple 15 and 30-minute educational presentations, guest speakers, and exhibitor video commercials on a centrally focused Main Stage that will be live-streamed to virtual attendees. The entire event, from move-in to move out, will be streamed live from the expo floor and broadcast on Together Again TV. Viewers will have the ability to ask questions and speak directly to the team on site.

“In Orlando, we proved we could provide a top-notch live conference experience while keeping our customers safe and healthy. In Dallas, we will show the world we can take the same model, modify it to fit into a different city and space, and by diversifying our online offerings, provide an even higher level of ROI for the people involved,” said Alliance Nationwide Exposition CEO Mark Yuska. “When the guidelines are followed, events can be held safely and responsibly. When that’s done, there is no need to cancel your event. There are ways to make them work, but we have to change the way we plan and execute.”

The live online event and expo intend to bring event professionals to the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in-person and via live streaming. Meeting, event professionals and suppliers can register at www.togetheragainexpo.com. Sponsorship and additional marketing opportunities are also available and more info can be found on the event website.