This Earth Day be part of a community of 100,000 #eventprofs in action building the future of how human connection happens

This Earth Day event professionals have the opportunity to remind the world of the importance of events by engaging in conversations on Twitter and sharing informative filters on Instagram.

Not for profit Positive Impact Events explain how the campaign will work and why this years campaign is more important than ever:

‘For 24 hours over Earth Day event professionals will be sharing best practice on how their events are used to further the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This conversation is accessible to all and we encourage everyone to share their best practice using #eventscreatechange and #earthday.’

This Earth Day takes place at a time when the pause in movement of humans across the planet has provided the opportunity for pollution levels to decrease, water quality to improve and other examples of environmental restoration. When the world jumps back into action post COVID-19 will everyone forget this or will this shape our future event behaviour?