Theresa Villiers to Open NOEA Convention 2021

The Outdoor Events Industries annual meet up continues on-line with high profile line up

Theresa Villiers, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events will headline the NOEA annual convention this year, taking place digitally, 24th November. The MP and advocate for the events industry will be joined later in the day by Matt Ashton, Director of Public Health, Liverpool, who was heavily involved in the test events earlier this year.

Both Theresa and Matt will be holding question and answer sessions with delegates attending the event as NOEA looks to continue its theme of #BuildBackBetter, and address how a more stable events industry can be created post-pandemic. As part of this, there will be a specific session on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, continuing the associations action in this area.

The event will also be hosting specific sessions that look at the ‘here and now’ of the events industry, including a discussion around the changing roles of Local Authorities, and what the industry can learn from heritage events. The event itself will be streamed, on a high production platform which NOEA is hoping to take beyond ‘just a Zoom’ and reward delegates with real value from the content.

“Convention has always been about getting the right speakers, to share new thinking and discussion, great education and networking; and we have it all in abundance this convention,” comments Tom Clements, President, National Outdoor Events Association. “We’re also investing in production as well though this year, so guests get more than just a Zoom, and can enjoy a really interactive and engaging experience that they are a very real part of, despite not being in the room.”

“Our speakers represent how far up the food chain NOEA has been operating this year and it’s critical that we get these ‘friends of events’ in front of our members to talk about their thoughts on how we, as an industry, can build back better,” concludes Tom.