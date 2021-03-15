The Showman’s Show 2021 set to go ahead this autumn

Lance Show & Publications Limited, organiser of The Showman’s Show has confirmed that the event will be held at Newbury Showground from 20th – 21st October 2021. The government setting out a roadmap to steadily ease the current lockdown and a tentative date of 21st June for all restrictions to be lifted has provided a much-needed boost to the outdoor event sector and prompted a string of exhibitor bookings.

Johnny Lance, event director of The Showman’s Show said: “The unveiling of the roadmap was the positive news that we’d all been waiting for. As publishers of the Showman’s Directory, we’ve seen a surge in event organisers getting in touch to confirm dates for their 2021 events and we’ve been busy updating the website. It’s also been wonderful to see so many high-profile events receiving national media coverage as they announce that they intend to run and to see ticket sales looking promising. It has certainly prompted conversations with many of our exhibitors and we’re delighted that bookings have got off to a steady start.”

Fellow event director, Jeremy Lance adds: “The roadmap is a step in the right direction, but we know that there are still many challenges ahead for event organisers and suppliers. Whilst we’re optimistic about events returning, our priority is to support our exhibitors and visitors so in the coming months we will be monitoring the situation to ensure that we plan the show in accordance with not only the regulations but the mood of the industry.”