The Royal Horticultural Halls help to bring COVID to a blooming end

Since January, the Westminster venue has safely welcomed nurses from various local GP practices to deliver over 15K vaccinations so far this year. With a solid reputation for the delivery of covid safe events, swathes of natural light from the glass roof and 875 square metres of uninterrupted space, the Lindley Hall was a practical choice for the NHS campaign.

Operating on a twice week basis, and with marshalling assistance from the Abbey Centre – the Lindley Hall encounters 500 people each day to receive the jab.

Venue sales manager Rhiân Pressley said “like many venues we have been covid compliant since the regulations were announced last year. The vaccination programme is going really well and we can’t wait to welcome clients back and see the Halls full of great events.”

The Halls are booked for vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays returning to further availability from May 17th when the roadmap opens up for corporate hospitality and events, including conferences, awards ceremonies and gala dinners.

Advertisement

As well as operating as a vaccination centre during lockdown, the Lindley Hall has been a sought-after venue for filming. Eventprofs might recognise the advert of a certain yoghurt brand that is currently showing on terrestrial television. Over the years the Hall has been the backdrop to many a music video, stunts and film productions.