Friends House: a versatile event venue in central London

Friends House is a unique award-wining venue, located right opposite Euston station, in central London. Customers can choose from 33 meeting and event spaces, all offering versatility, flexibility, and daylight. From meetings for 10 to conferences for 1,000 delegates, Friends House offers a wide range of event possibilities. In The Light, our 1,000-seater auditorium, expect an amazing award-winning architecture. It’s the perfect space for large events in the Kings Cross, Euston, and Bloomsbury area, easily accessible by public transports and trains, from Greater London and beyond. Conferences, AGMs, product launches, fashion shows, rehearsals, The Light can adapt to all your event needs.

Our outdoor spaces, include a private courtyard, away from the bustle of Euston. We can set up a marquee, stalls, or even organise a summer reception. We also have a public garden at the front, a welcoming green space in the city.

Delivering excellent events

Friends House is a member of the Meetings Industry Association (MIA) and Venues Of Excellence (VOE). The venue holds an AIM Higher GOLD accreditation from the MIA and is a VOE ‘Accredited in Meetings’ venue. Fewer than 12 venues hold both of these quality marks in the UK.

From the moment you book with us to the moment we collect your feedback; our team of event professionals is here to support you. From AV requests to special dietary requirements and innovative set ups, our team will assist you using the latest technology, best ingredients, and event know-how. They are all trained following the WorldHost Customer Service programme, a leading training programme in the hospitality industry. As such, we hold a WorldHost Recognised Business accreditation. With high customer satisfaction rates and excellent ratings on Trustpilot and Google Reviews, you can be sure your event is in good hands.

Benjamin Lay Suite

Your go-to venue for sustainable events in London

As a Green Meetings Gold and ECOsmart Platinum accredited venue, sustainability is part and parcel of our operations. We take action to reduce our carbon emissions, cut our waste, choose local sourcing, and preserve our ecosystem. Here are a few of the initiatives we’re taking:

We source 100% green energy,

We capture our carbon footprint and report on it,

We have a zero waste to landfill objective,

We don’t use single-use plastic in the venue,

We use locally sourced ingredients where possible.

Recently, we launched our ‘Plant The Difference Menu’, a 100% plant-based menu. For every 40 delegates this menu is ordered for, we plant a tree. So, far we have planted 800 trees in cooperation with the Future Forest Company.

We are committed to the triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit. We firmly believe in fostering sustainable practices and ensuring that all our staff are remunerated fairly, well above the real Living Wage. Your bookings make a positive impact. All profits generated by Friends House are gift-aided to the charity of Quakers in Britain, supporting initiatives that champion peace, justice, equality, and sustainability—both locally and globally.

