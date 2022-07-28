The Power of Events hits major milestones just one month after launch

Following the launch of The Power of Events in June – http://www.thepowerofevents.org/ – the planned comms hub designed to showcase, value and respect the power of the UK events industry – the team has reflected on reaching key milestones in the first month. These include confirming six university research partners around the UK and launching the splash page to showcase the brand, vision, and mission. The Power of Events has also secured a growing amount of financial support from across the seven sectors of the UK live events industry.

Hundreds of organisations have signed up as supporters or community partners within the trade associations and support organisations, who will be showcased on the future comms hub to be launched in the autumn.

A small flavour of the developing broad representation across the sectors, recent supporters joining up include AEG Europe, London Marathon Events, ExCel London, TRO, IMEX, Broadwick Live and Bournemouth 7s Festival and across the communities, recent partners joining up include Diversity Alliance, Eventwell, NTIA, BVEP, LIVE, EIF, NOEA, BEAM, FastForward15, Event Academy, Visit Scotland, Visit Belfast – to name just a few.

The response has been so positive that the founding team has brought in more talent to help them manage the development of the new communications hub and further develop industry relationships. Sophie Beasor has been appointed in the new role of Engagement Manager, adding to her portfolio of work in the events industry. HOW CAN YOU HELP?

SUPPORT/PARTNER – if you haven’t yet, sign up as Supporter or Partner and/or contribute to the start up fund – currently at 90% target…

SHARE – amplify the key messages across social media to your networks across the event community and follow The Power of Events across social media channels:

SUGGEST – feedback on the splash page / brand is welcome and needed – or join one of the Action Groups launching in the coming weeks, to help shape the future development plans.

For any help or support on any of the above, please email: hello@thepowerofevents.org

The team at The Power of Events are very focused that this new comms hub has to be designed by the industry for the industry.

Rick Stainton, founder of The Power of Events, commented on his delight to secure Sophie’s commitment and passion for the event industry’s evolution. “This is a really great opportunity from our point of view to practice what we preach – offering new, young talent the chance to really engage with the industry. It’s a win win – we’re really humbled by the level of response and support we’ve had but now post launch we need to leverage this heightened profile and reach to make sure everyone across the 7 sectors and Four Nations engages!”

Simon Hughes added: “We’re running into the summer holidays now, so some of the background work such as finalising agreements with Universities that will deliver coverage across the four nations will continue, but at a slightly slower rate. That means we can concentrate on getting our Action Groups geared up to help us deliver the all important content for the hub. Having a boost to the team’s resources is hugely helpful, so it’s great to have Sophie on-board.”