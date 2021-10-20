The possibilities of hybrid exhibitions are endless with Conference Compass

We are at the brink of what’s perhaps the most exciting moment in the history of the event industry. After a long period of restrictions for traveling and large gatherings, event planners are now looking to organize in-person events again. Most have learned how to run their events successfully online and will use this newly acquired knowledge in their strategy moving forward.

By combining the best elements of online with the best elements of in-person events, there will be a leap forward for event engagement. Hybrid events combine the superpowers of online and in-person events to create better experiences. The possibilities of hybrid events are endless, and our industry is at the very start of discovering those.

Some hybrid events will aim to include both online and in-person attendees at a single unified experience. Others will create dedicated programs for each audience, with some overlap, for instance, for keynotes and Q&As. Yet other events will split the program in time, with a dedicated in-person event followed by an online “deep dive” a week later.

At Conference Compass, we have supported over a thousand in-person events with our mobile event apps and hundreds of online events with our virtual event platform. Many of our customers have plugged their AV equipment into our platform for instant engagement around their studio sessions, creating many of the first hybrid events.

Moreover, we have been a trailblazer of event apps for 11 years. We aim to revolutionise the world of events and the way attendees experience in-person & hybrid exhibitions and conferences. We built our powerful hybrid platform that has integrated live-streaming capabilities and comes with a native mobile event app and online web app with a well-designed, interactive, and user-friendly interface.

Conference Compass’ hybrid platform enables event professionals to engage their communities year-round by bringing their content to life and seamlessly uniting on-site and online experiences. This is done by providing access to all content, including live streams and on-demand recordings. Extremely responsive and easy to use, our hybrid platforms give users complete control over their events. Users can tailor-make their platform and push real-time updates with a well-built content management system.

Our hybrid platform provides instant access to real-time analytics, downloadable reports, and session evaluations. The access to the platform is secure for all of its users, and it could be custom-made and used on any device. Our sustainable technology solutions are the keys to unlocking productivity, efficiency, and event ROI. And this comes with amplifying reach, depth, and human connection in one hybrid platform.

