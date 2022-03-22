The mia publishes updated operating and contract guidance

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) has updated its Operating and building confidence in a risk-averse world best practice and contract guidance, following the government’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Available for its members to download from the trade association’s website, the latest version of the comprehensive operating guidance is designed to reassure organisers and bookers that hygiene protocols remain a huge priority and ensure a Covid-secure environment is created for all.

The updated step-by-step contract guidance, which has been compiled in conjunction with legal experts Mishcon de Reya, features an amended clause to help venues and organisers mitigate the impact of infectious diseases on future bookings and ensure all parties are protected. It details all the actions venues and operators should take to ensure they are totally transparent, and their cancellation policy is both fair and reasonable in all cases.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “As we recognise that government guidance, which covers a vast range of event considerations, leaves much to the judgement of business operators, we are urging the sector to remain cautious. We are therefore encouraging venues and organisers to continue to uphold the highest hygiene standards to reassure bookers that they mitigate risk to public health, are flexible to the needs of customers and ensure staff welfare. Used alongside our AIM Secure accreditation the operating guidance will help demonstrate that it is safe to attend professional business meetings and events while the contract guidance ensures all parties are fairly protected.”