The mia and VisitBritain join forces for destination events

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) is partnering with VisitBritain once again to host two unmissable events designed to help UK destination marketing organisations and convention bureaux attract more business events and demonstrate their value and impact.

Taking place on 14-15 March 2023 at Newcastle Crowne Plaza, the two-day programme sees the return of mia’s highly acclaimed Destination Summit, offering destinations a full day of learning, sharing, best practice and networking.

This year’s summit will run back-to-back with VisitBritain’s (VB’s) impact and legacy education series, taking place on Tuesday 14 March. This event is designed to help DMOs/CVBs demonstrate the importance of meetings and conferences to wider communities and stakeholders, whilst minimising the impact on the environment.

Now in its fifth edition, the theme for the mia Destination Summit on 15 March is Think Differently to Survive and Thrive. Highlights of the programme, held in partnership with Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI), include how future technology can support the needs of the meetings industry, a session on next level destination marketing, and a focus on safety and security, which will delve into the new Protect Duty Legislation (Martyn’s Law) and crisis communications strategies.

NewcastleGateshead Initiative’s Destination Director Ian Thomas will give an overview of the funding, focus and activity planned for 2023 to support the regions and nations, The Meetings Show’s Jack Marczeweski will give an insight into buyer behaviour and future expectations, and NGI will share how a new £2.25m regional tourism pilot will support and deliver for destinations across the North East.

In the final session of the day, Jane Cunningham, Destinations International Director of European Engagement, who is responsible for overseeing and developing a long-term engagement strategy for destination organisations in Europe, will deep dive into where the UK fits and whether can we do more. The interactive session will spark debate, discussion, and takeaways.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “We are really excited to be working with VisitBritain for the second year running to hold two back-to-back events in one location, supporting destinations in their journey to become more successful and win business for the UK. The programme will provide insights and inspiration for those working in key roles to attract business meetings and events to their destination as well as the opportunity to network with peers.”

Destinations invited to attend VisitBritain’s event on 14 March must register separately for mia’s Destination Summit. Tickets for the Destination Summit on 15 March are £80 for mia members and £120 for non-members and include an after-hours dinner on 14 March at Blackfriars Restaurant.

To find out more and book tickets visit https://www.mia-uk.org/140323—Destination-Summit