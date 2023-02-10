The Mermaid London has announced a £1 day delegate pledge throughout 2023 as part of a new partnership with homelessness charity, Streets of London, to boost funding for specialist support in aid of those living on the streets across the capital.

The conference and events space in the City of London has ventured on a year-long fundraising mission which will include a donation of £1 for every delegate who attends the venue on a Day Delegate Rate (DDR), increasing to £5 for every festive party guest from December 2023.

Following a £5,000 donation to the charity in 2022, The Mermaid London has announced a new fundraising target of £20,000 which will be raised through the venue’s day delegate donations, as well as the team’s own personal fundraising efforts. On October 6th, the Blackfriars-based crew will participate in The Streets of London Sleep-Out 2023 in an effort to raise awareness and highlight the harsh realities of homelessness.

Other supporting activities will include free use of the venue for Streets of London’s meetings and events, consistent marketing and PR campaigns across the Thameside venue’s digital platforms, as well as support with additional fundraising activities that are in the pipeline.

Alicia Duncan, Venue Director, The Mermaid London, said: “Thank you to all those who attended events at The Mermaid London in December 2022, helping us raise £5,000 which has been donated to the charity; but we’re determined to highlight that kindness isn’t just for Christmas. We wish to demonstrate the true power of events, which exists to foster human connection, and we’re proud to represent the people who make up this community and capital city from all walks of life.

“Our partnership with Streets of London encompasses much more than fundraising and awareness – it’s our goal to become a beacon within the events industry for all those suffering from homelessness. We want to demonstrate that we’re all valuable members of society, and that there is hope for those who are struggling on the streets.”

Commenting on the 2023 partnership, Ian Steuart Fothringham, Director, Streets of London, said: “Streets of London is very grateful for The Mermaid London’s ongoing support for our work tackling homelessness in the capital. We’re looking forward to partnering with the venue again in 2023 and supporting their efforts to reach a goal of £20,000, which will be achieved by donating £1 per day delegate throughout the year, and £5 per Christmas party guest, meaning every delegate who attends an event at The Mermaid London in 2023 will truly be making a difference.

“We are also looking forward to working with The Mermaid London’s team who will be participating in the sixth annual Streets of London Sleep-Out later this year. We’re hoping to exceed last year’s fundraising total of £60,000, and we encourage other conference venues or businesses within the city to consider this annual event as a team-building activity for the workplace. People experiencing homelessness need all the help they can get – and The Mermaid London’s support as a venue and as a workforce will help towards changing the lives of people on the streets.”