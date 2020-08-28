The Meetings Show reveals education programme to assist delegates wherever they are

The Meetings Show’s education programme has been unveiled and is set to assist event professionals to navigate the challenging times, no matter where they are.

For the first time, buyers will be able to access the comprehensive education programme both live at Olympia London 19-20 October and virtually 19-21 October.

With a stella line up of speakers and a dynamic range of session formats being delivered across the three days, the show will provide insight on future trends, effective use of technology, measuring ROI as well as future event design and formats, creative thinking and sustainability.

The show’s new online platform will seamlessly integrate the education programme for pre-qualified buyers who are unable to physically attend, so they can access live and on-demand education content, including sessions designed specifically for a virtual audience.

The Meetings Show event director Jack Marczewski said: “Our industry has been facing some huge challenges in light of the pandemic, so over the last six months we have been continually consulting with industry professionals to ensure we deliver an education programme that directly meets those changing needs.

“The safety of everyone has always been at the forefront of our thinking. Our newly formatted education programme, enhanced safety measures including deep cleaning between each physical session alongside reduced capacities to create a safe environment for in-person attendees, have been specifically designed to ensure delegates feel secure while learning.

“But we appreciate, not everyone will be able to attend in person. That’s why it has been so important to offer live-streaming as well as on-demand and dedicated virtual content to ensure the entire events, meetings and incentive industry can access crucial insight for the recovery of the sector, wherever they are in the world.”

Pre-qualified buyers will be able to attend the show live at Olympia London on 19-20 October and virtually on 19-21 October, along with suppliers.

To register, visit http://www.themeetingsshow.com/register. Detail of the full education programme can be accessed here.