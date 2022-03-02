The Meetings Show opens entries for Tomorrow’s Talent 2022

Tomorrow’s Talent, The Meetings Show’s initiative designed to shine a spotlight on up-and-coming meetings and events planners, is back for the fourth year running.

The scheme, run in partnership with M&IT and sponsored by Visit Belfast in 2022, champions exceptional emerging talent within the industry to help nurture and support the leaders of the future.

Applications for Tomorrow’s Talent are now open, with entries welcome from talented event planners or buyers who are aged 30 and under, or who have up to three years’ experience in the meetings and events industry.

A panel of industry professionals will select the 10 most promising entrants to receive a series of opportunities throughout 2022 to raise their profile, including networking opportunities, peer-to-peer learning, and VIP attendance of The Meetings Show.

Applications for Tomorrow’s Talent close on 25 March 2022. Planners can either nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry colleague via an online registration form or video submission.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including:

Paul Harvey, editor M&IT

Leigh Cowlishaw, managing partner Black Box Partnerships

Patrick Delaney, managing partner, Soolnua

Priya Narain, co-founder, Event First Steps

Gabby Austen-Browne, co-founder, Diversity Ally

Gracia Kabongo, 2019 winner and events manager, Wates Group

Lisa Stewart, business tourism manager, Visit Belfast

Jack Marczewski, event director, The Meetings Show, said: “We’re excited to be opening up Tomorrow’s Talent for a fourth year and putting the spotlight on emerging talent in our industry again. With staff shortages and talent such hot topics in the industry now, it’s more important than ever that we nurture our rising stars and give talented professionals a platform to promote themselves through our Tomorrow’s Talent programme.”

Scheme sponsor and panel judge Lisa Stewart from Visit Belfast added: “People are at the heart of the meetings and events industry and it’s their talent and skills that make an event not just a happen but be as successful as possible, for both the delegates attending and for the event organisers.

“As we begin to rebuild the events industry, it’s so important we continue to support our talented staff and celebrate their contribution in making the UK’s events industry one of the most dynamic sectors to work in. Visit Belfast is excited to be able to support such a great initiative.”

Full benefits for the 10 winners will include attendance at a celebratory lunch; a Fam trip to Belfast hosted by sponsor Visit Belfast; personal profiling opportunities through M&IT and The Meetings Show; VIP attendance at The Meetings Show 2022 including an invite to a drink’s reception at the show; the chance to steer and take part in an education session as part of The Meetings Show’s content programme; and the opportunity to enrol on The Complete Sustainable Events Course, run by The Meetings Show in partnership with industry sustainability body isla.

To qualify, nominees must be based in the UK, hold a full-time position as a meeting or events planner/buyer and be aged under 30 OR have only worked for up to three years in the industry.

To nominate yourself or a colleague visit https://www.themeetingsshow.com/tomorrows-talent-2022-application.