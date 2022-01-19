The Meetings Show invites experts to share their knowledge

The Meetings Show, the UK’s leading platform for the world’s meetings and events community, is calling for industry experts to submit content ideas for its 2022 education programme.

While a large proportion of the show’s extensive education programme is curated by conference and content manager Erica Oghoghorie, thought leaders and event professionals with a passion for sharing knowledge are also being invited to put forward proposals for this year’s sessions.

Following last year’s hugely successful event, The Meetings Show is returning to ExCeL London on 29 and 30 June 2022.

Jack Marczewski, Event Director of The Meetings Show, said: “We are very excited to start working on content plans for 2022 and are looking forward to inspiring and enlightening the meetings and events community particularly around innovations, trends, career development, sustainability and diversity and inclusion.

“Our education sessions are always extremely popular and provide value and learning to all who attend. So, if you’re an event industry expert, innovator, or influencer with an exciting content idea or a successful case study to showcase, we’d love to hear from you!”

Those looking to participate in the education programme at the show should provide a proposed title and, in no more than 250 words, a brief synopsis of what delegates will discover by attending their proposed talk. The proposal should also include details of how the talk or informative session will be delivered, with creative ideas for session delivery actively encouraged.

To submit a proposal, please complete the online application form by 17:30hrs on 18 February.

Successful applicants may also be offered the chance to speak on a panel debate, providing further opportunity to showcase their industry knowledge.

Last year’s content programme featured more than 40 hours of educational sessions delivered live from the show floor and virtually, covering topics such as sustainability, diversity and inclusion, professional development and hybrid events.

For more information about The Meetings Show, visit www.themeetingsshow.com.