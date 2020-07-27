The Meetings Show 2020 reveals plans for live and virtual experience

The Meetings Show, the UK’s leading platform for the world’s meetings and events community, has welcomed the news that business meetings, conferences and events can resume in October as it unveils further plans for the 2020 hybrid show.

Last week, the UK government confirmed that business events, conferences, exhibitions and events centres are permitted to re-open on 1 October, if adhering to social distancing.

The Meetings Show 2020, which has been rescheduled to October due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, will run a comprehensive, interactive virtual element alongside the live event to keep business meetings and events professionals connected and informed, wherever they are in the world.

The live event at Olympia London on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 October, will bring together pre-qualified buyers with exhibitors for valuable face-to-face meetings. A blend of live and virtual education sessions will also run throughout the event, providing insight and inspiration to the meetings and events community.

Pre-qualified buyers unable to physically attend the show will be given the chance to attend one-to-one video meetings through a virtual platform on October 19, 20 and 21. Educational content, curated especially for virtual consumption, will also be accessible throughout the three days of the virtual show.

Supporting The Meetings Show’s objective of bringing the world’s meetings and events community together, the virtual element will be integrated with the live show, with anyone attending the event in-person also encouraged to access the virtual platform.

The seamless, hybrid format is designed to enhance the experience for all attendees while making it easier than ever to book one-to-one meetings with hundreds of event suppliers, access hours of inspirational educational content and connect and interact with peers in new ways.

The Meetings Show Event Director Jack Marczewski, said: “We welcome the government’s decision to provisionally announce a re-opening date of the meetings and events sector from 1 October. This is great news for the industry and we are looking forward to putting further plans into place for this year’s hybrid edition of The Meetings Show.

“Safety has always been the top priority for the show, so a definitive reopening date will allow us to plan effectively with our host venue, Olympia London, to ensure we deliver a successful and safe show for our suppliers, exhibitors and visitors.

“Over the last few months, The Meetings Show team has worked tirelessly on a plan that will benefit everyone, that can achieve the show’s objective of bringing the business meetings and events community together and inspire and engage those attending – whether they are at Olympia London, or elsewhere.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reveal further details of the hybrid event and feel that we’ve found the perfect solution with our virtual platform allowing us to run the live show and a virtual event in tandem.”