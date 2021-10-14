The International Live Events Association (ILEA) Europe has announced its 2020/21 board.

Following the consolidation of the UK Chapter and pre-existing Europe Chapter to create one unified European leadership team and membership base, the newly reformed ILEA Europe chapter has appointed a brand-new international board to drive the association forward as an inclusive and inspiring global community that develops and engages event professionals, while being a leading voice for all areas and developments in the creative events industry.

The 2021/2022 ILEA Europe board:

President: Christian Seidenstuecker, CEO, JOKE Event AG (pictured top left)

VP Membership: Erica Pew, client services director, Brands at Work (pictured top middle)

VP of Marketing: Georgia Ward, managing director, Revive Marketing & PR Consultancy (pictured top right)

VP Education and Programs: Hans Schriever, managing director DCP Medien / NEXTLIVE (pictured middle left)

VP Sponsorship: Erik Kastner, managing director OPUS Events (pictured middle middle)

Director of Marketing: Georgia Cross, PR & marketing campaign manager, Cheerful Twentyfirst (pictured middle right)

Director-at-large: Carlo Zoccali, venue director, Farnborough International (pictured bottom left)

Director-at-large: Meltem Tepeler, founder president, KM Events (pictured bottom middle)

Director-at-large: Jane Hague, Past RVP EMEA (pictured bottom right)

The ILEA Europe board and wider chapter will be supported by newly appointed regional vice president EMEA of ILEA, Cecilia Lavin.

Commenting on the announcement of ILEA Europe’s latest board, president of the chapter Christian Seidenstuecker, said: “I am delighted to welcome our 2021/2022 board to the ILEA Europe Chapter. As we enter a new and exciting time for the events industry, it was vital that we formed a board that could lead the association and provide our diverse and dynamic members with internationally renowned expertise and support. Over the next 12 months we will be working together to champion the live events sector and provide our members and partners with opportunities to reconnect and thrive in a post-pandemic world.”

Cecilia Lavin, regional vice president of EMEA of ILEA, added: “It is a very exciting time for this evolving chapter, ensuring we are responding as an association to the range of needs of all live events professionals throughout Europe no matter where they are based. This board has been composed with leaders in each of their designated fields and can’t wait to work with them to continue our vision of ‘being an inclusive and inspiring global community that develops and engages event professionals’.”

