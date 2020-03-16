The Business of Events Senior Leadership Forum postponed

The Business of Events (TBOE) has postponed its Senior Leadership Forum, due to take place at The Mermaid London on 17th March 2020, following the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from UK Government and Public Health England.

The official statement from The Business of Events read: “As you are aware, the situation around COVID-19 has been evolving rapidly over recent days, and we are conscious that delegates and speakers are preparing to travel from across the UK to attend The Business of Events Senior Leadership Forum on Tuesday.

“We are also very mindful that we have a number of government officials and ministers due to attend, at a time when their focus and resources are urgently needed elsewhere.

“After consulting closely with government, partners and stakeholders, we have taken the difficult, but we believe appropriate decision, to postpone the forum until the position becomes clearer. While this is disappointing, we also believe we should focus our efforts on using TBOE to support the recovery efforts when that time comes, which we all hope is very soon.

“Thank you for your understanding and support, and on behalf of everyone involved with TBOE, we wish you good health.”

Simon Hughes, vice chair, BVEP said: “The decision to postpone the event was difficult but, we believe the right action to take. The events industry has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic and it is more important than ever that we unite and support each other during this difficult period. We will ensure that the Forum is rescheduled, when the moment is right and focuses on how we, as an industry, rebuild and recover.”