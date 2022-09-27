The Business of Events launches Global Destination Survey

The Business of Events (TBOE), the independent advocacy group for the events sector, has announced that its second Global Destination Survey for leading business events destinations, including National Tourist Organisations (NTO) and Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), is now live.

The 2022 study is being conducted by SFA Connect, a global destination and venue research agency, on behalf of TBOE, and the data will be used to create its latest Global Destination Report. The primary objective of the report is to help demonstrate to governments and policy makers the benefits of having a strong and supported business events sector. The report will be published in mid-November 2022 and be available for free download.

Sue O’Gorman, Brand Marketing Director at davies tanner, a brand communications agency for the business events sector, which manages the TBOE brand, said: “This survey will contribute to our Global Destination Report and provide critical insight into the current state of the global business events sector. Quality research can be the base for positive change, and this report will be used to exert influence, and to ensure the significant benefits the business events industry delivers are recognised, and our sector is fully supported.”

To complete the survey please follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GBQW7DC

Responses are entirely confidential and can be completed in just 2-3 minutes.