The annual awards of the Meetings Industry Association saw The Belfry Hotel and Resort, win Venue of the Year and their Sales Director, Katie Niland, placed on the miaList 2022.

To secure a spot on the prestigious events industry list, individuals had to showcase how they go above and beyond to play an instrumental role in making their organisation a success. Judges agreed Katie’s entry summed up what the industry is about brilliantly! Katie stood out as being highly competent and well-regarded member of the team, as well as being a confident and inspiring leader.

“It’s a real honour, both professionally and personally to be named on the 2022 miaList. What makes this even more special is the fact that The Belfry has also been recognised as The Venue of the Year. Now more than ever, event organisers are relying on the venue events team to support them across every aspect of their events. At The Belfry, we can confidently say that with over 20 versatile meeting spaces and an award-winning team, we’ll always aim to deliver world class events. I would also like to say thank you to my team for their unwavering support and the incredible year they have delivered.” said Katie Niland, Sales Director at The Belfry.

Synonymous to The Belfry is their five-star level of customer service which always shines through during any event, no matter the size. During the awards ceremony, The Belfry was titled Venue of the Year for their strong approach to hospitality and significant pride in their product.

Commenting on the wins, Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “It has been truly incredible commending some of the most inspiring talent that we have working in our wonderful sector as well as recognising the great innovative work that continues behind the scenes to drive the capabilities of our industry.”