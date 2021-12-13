The ACC Liverpool Group partners with Halo Solutions to keep event goers safe at its venues

The ACC Liverpool Group has partnered with Halo Solutions to streamline event safety and security at the multitude of events it hosts.

The Halo System streamlines incident management from “boots to boardroom” for every stakeholder from operational staff to decision makers and venue owners – seamlessly connecting multiple agencies, venue functions and disconnected teams like no other system. Delivery teams can log and record incidents using Halo in real-time with user-friendly mobile and desktop applications.

The ACC Liverpool Group will now use the Halo System across its campus of venues – the M&S Bank Arena, Exhibition Centre Liverpool and ACC Liverpool convention centre. The ACC Liverpool Group’s Assistant Director of Operations and FM, Eddie dos Santos, says: “The safety of our visitors is our number one priority and we continually analyse how we can develop our methods of communications during live events.

“We require a system that allows us to share information quickly and efficiently between departments in real time. We were able to trial the Halo system during a particularly challenging event and, because the nature of our industry is extremely fast paced, it enabled members of staff to be kept constantly up to date with any developing situations and incidents. Streamlining our different methods of communications will help support the smooth delivery of our events.”

Venue and event managers need information in real-time to enable rapid and effective decision-making and they also require robust post-event reporting to support analysis of operational performance. The reporting of incidents during and post-event can be complicated, inefficient and often delayed when applications and tools are spread across various platforms from paper based incident report forms to spreadsheets and whatsapps. Two-way communications can also suffer when it’s “one voice at once” over the radio system and not every digital replacement has a versatile mobile app that allows for embedded, auditable, instant communications between a number of parties. The ACC Liverpool Group has partnered with Halo to resolve some of these challenges and drive value for its clients and the visitor experience.

Halo Solutions’ CEO and Co-Founder, Lloyd Major, says: “Safety and security is always at the top of everyone’s agenda and especially so in the current climate. From Manchester Arena, to Wembley and the o2, as well as overseas to Astroworld, we are hearing more and more about the complex and diverse threats that our friends in the industry need to mitigate when protecting public spaces and events.

“It’s no longer only the traditional risks like health and safety, licensing, security or medical but also higher than basic counter-terrorism knowledge and even bio-security.

“This requires more planning, often more qualifications/training courses and more tools for those responsible. We’re really proud that Halo has become the go to tool for so many arenas, stadiums and festivals around the world and are working hard to add even more innovations.

“Working with clients like The ACC Liverpool Group brings another excellent voice to the Halo Community that are all pulling together to drive a technological revolution in event safety standards with Halo right at the centre of it. We’re really looking forward to working with The ACC Liverpool Group and are very thankful the team chose us to deliver their incident management.”