Telford International Centre to host ABPCO’s 2023 Festival of Learning

After the success of the inaugural ABPCO Festival of Learning in 2021, the event will return in 2023 at Telford International Centre on April 25th. The Festival of Learning will be attended by more than 100 leading Professional Conference Organisers (PCOs) and a range of industry partners.

Content for the Festival will provide a range of learning opportunities for attendees via presentations, discussions, panels and networking. Potential speakers can submit abstracts for sessions until 30th November via – https://buff.ly/3TzvoVG

The theme of the event will be “Survive and Thrive”, with a focus on what we need now as an industry to move forward and succeed. In particular this will be covered through:

Innovation and Creativity

Adapting for the Future

People

The Festival of Learning will be preceded by an evening networking event on 24th April.

Association Director, Heather Lishman comments: “Telford is a great location for our second Festival of Learning. Its central location makes it accessible not just to all our members, who are spread the length and breadth of the UK, but also the many non-members we expect to welcome on the day. We are extremely grateful to Telford International Centre for its support and sponsorship of the event, which in turn allows us to focus on the creation and provision of great content and education focused on the needs of the attendees.”

Telford International Centre’s MD, Alison Griffin, concludes: “As a leading UK conference centre and event home to some of the most respected associations, the ABPCO Festival of Learning is the perfect fit for our venue. Not only a great location, but an easy-to-navigate campus with on-site hotels at the heart of a buzzing mod-con convention quarter; we very much look forward to welcoming our industry colleagues in April next year and demonstrating all we have to offer during the Festival of Learning.”

Full details of the speakers and registration will be available in the new year.

Registration is currently open for the 2022 ABPCO Excellence award taking place at Birmingham ICC on 9th December via – www.abpco.org