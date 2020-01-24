TEG MJR restores cherished music venue to former glory

Worldwide event producers and venue operators, TEG MJR, has reinstated a beloved live music venue in Leeds after it has spent the last two decades as a nightclub.

The Warehouse, known for having hosted the likes of Soft Cell, U2, Oasis and The Stone Roses in years gone by has been taken back to its roots after a hefty refurbishment.

TEG MJR, which acquired the venue two and a half years ago, invested a quarter of a million pounds into the 40-year-old-venue. This has included installing a brand new L’Acoustics sound system, fresh Chauvet R2X line of lighting fixtures, a new video wall and CO2 jets.

Talking to Event Industry News at the official launch last night was TEG MJR’s COO and head of UK venues, Dan Ickowitz-Seidler, and private events manager, Claire Sutton.

They explained that the venue is open for private hire and boasts three rooms with a collective capacity of 600 for live music events and 1,100 for DJ-led events.

© Photography by Hannah Metcalfe (www.hannahmetcalfe.co.uk)

“As with all our venues, we designed The Warehouse as a blank canvas so when people hire it for private events, they can make it their own. They can bring in their decorations and branding make it look just how they want,” Claire explained.

“The Warehouse is ideal for all sorts of events: activations, parties, corporate events – you name it.”

“The Warehouse is nostalgic for the people in Leeds because they remember coming here 20 years ago to watch bands who went on to become really big,” Dan commented. “We’ve had loads of engagement on social media already with people remembering how it used to be.”

One fan commented on Instagram: “That’s how I remember it, spent many hours dancing up there … The memories, all good.”

Last night’s launch party (23rd January) presented entertainment from eclectic singer/songwriter, Badly Drawn Boy, and the venue is hosting two sold-out performances from Terrorvision on 7th and 8th February.