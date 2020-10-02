Technical production and AV equipment sale announced for events production industry

Global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, Gordon Brothers, has been instructed to manage the sale of the assets of well-known events production companies Blitz Communications Limited and MCL Create Limited, presenting an unprecedented opportunity to acquire cost-effective specialist equipment.

MCL Create, located in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh and Blitz Communications, headquartered at Elstree, Hertfordshire, England were events technical production specialists known for providing a wide range of specialist, creative technical solutions for live events. Both companies have been forced into closure due to COVID-19 pandemic market conditions, leaving an array of specialist equipment available to purchase.

This type of sale rarely occurs and is a unique opportunity for the events, audio/visual, broadcast, music and videography industries.

Assets for sale via online auction include:

Advertisement

Audio mixing desks (Yamaha Rivage CS-R10PM10 Digital Audio Mixing Desk 2019)

Cameras

Graphics

LED (X-Tech 2600 / HRI 3900 & DigiTHIN HD 2080 LED Modules and associated Ground Support Equipment)

Lighting (Jansa Vista / MA Grandma / Chansys Magiq / High End Systems & LSC Minim Lighting Consoles)

Monitors – Various 32-95” Colour Video Monitors & 49-84” Touchscreen Monitors

Projectors – (Barco 4K32 / HD 18 & 20 Projectors)

Power

Staging

Speakers (EM Acoustics Halo Arena A-Line Loud Speakers – un-used)

Simon Bamford, Director in the Commercial and Industrial team at Gordon Brothers, stated, “We are delighted to be offering this fantastic selection of AV equipment from event technical production specialist Blitz to the market. It is rare that such high quality assets are available in this quantity and we expect significant interest from the sector, even in these testing times.”

James Acton, Director at Gordon Brothers, added “MCL Create were well-known and respected in the events production sector and the possibility to acquire these specialist assets at a fraction of the price is guaranteed to drive a high demand, with competitive bidding expected.”

The online auctions are now live. Bidding will close on MCL Create assets from 19th – 22nd October and on Blitz Communications assets from 2nd – 5th November. Viewing is strictly by appointment only.

For further enquires on the sales or to view by appointment please contact, Jenni Pearce jpearce@gordonbrothers.com.

Sponsored Content