TCEB and UFI extend long-standing partnership

UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and TCEB, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, have renewed their long-standing Diamond Sponsorship Agreement.

The official signing took place during the Global CEO Summit in Hamburg, at the end of June. TCEB’s Diamond Sponsorship continues for higher visibility and more collaboration. This move signals TCEB’s strong commitment to improve corporate visibility in UFI events, activities and media. Furthermore, the signed agreement focuses on education and sustainability.

As part of the Diamond Sponsorship Agreement, TCEB will gain year-round promotion and visibility across all UFI events and activities. The Diamond Sponsorship is the highest tier of UFI sponsorship available, and all Diamond Sponsors directly contribute to expanding the depth and scope of UFI activities, to enable the association to serve the exhibition industry better.

Monica Lee-Müller, UFI President says: “I am very excited to see the renewal of the very fruitful relation between UFI and TCEB. The commitment of both entities towards working for the development of the exhibition industry will help UFI reach out to millions of exhibitors, visitors, stakeholders, and policy makers. I believe the global exhibition industry and the industries using the business event platforms that exhibitions provide will greatly benefit from this continuous collaboration.”

Nichapa Yoswee, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau Senior Vice President comments: “This agreement between TCEB and UFI highlights Thailand as a main destination for international exhibitions. TCEB supports the sustainable development of exhibition business, promotes the Net Zero Carbon events which is in line with UFI’s policies, and enhances local exhibition stakeholders’ potential for Thailand’s exhibition industry’s development and readiness to embrace ASEAN and global opportunities.”