Tarsus names new hire to lead accelerated growth in China

Tarsus, the global B2B media group, has announced today that it has appointed Joe Zhou to the role of CEO, Tarsus China. He will assume his new role on 1 March 2021 and replaces John Liu, who is leaving Tarsus after 3 years.

Joe Zhou joins Tarsus from Reed Sinopharm where he was CFO and Deputy MD; in his time there he successfully launched new events and doubled the number of shows run by the business across China. He will spearhead Tarsus Group’s growth ambitions in China, working closely with Nino Gruettke, CEO of Tarsus Asia.

Commenting on the announcement, Gruettke said: “I am delighted to have Joe join Tarsus and warmly welcome him to the Asia team. His blend of professional experience combined with a personal approach is exactly what is needed in the most exciting region in the events industry. I’d also like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours – he has been instrumental in our growth in China and led the business through the challenges of 2020, successfully re-opening our shows in the wake of the pandemic.”

Tarsus Group CEO, Douglas Emslie, further elaborated: “Joe brings vast commercial and operational exhibition knowledge to the table. I know our partners in China will also appreciate his experience of working with international exhibition joint ventures. China is one of our most important operating territories and his experience and ambition will be invaluable in helping us manage our strong growth plans and deliver our strategic goals there going forward.”