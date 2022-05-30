Tag Digital : Superhero Suppliers

Tag Digital is an event marketing agency, suppporting the world’s leading event organisers reach their goals and overcome their digital challenges, from generating ticket sales and exhibitor leads to building new data and digital sponsorship.

Tag Digital specialise in events, ensuring they have unparalleled knowledge of best practices for event marketing campaigns across Google, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube as their base platforms. Some of their long-standing clients include Informa, Messe Frankfurt, Dubai World Trade Centre and dmg events. Tag Digital uses keyword, audience and behavioural targeting to identify users who might be interested in our clients’ events and then market the appropriate ads to them.

The super targeted paid advertising campaigns delivered by Tag Digital support event organisers to reach objectives that include but are not limited to:

Event attendance

Paid ticket sales

Exhibitor/sponsor leads

Brand awareness

Lead generation

Build new data

And more.

The Tag Digital team built a benchmarking tool for event marketing campaigns through analysis of 100,000 live and virtual event campaigns. They anonymised the data and cleaned it, validated it and used big data processing to create the benchmarking tool. The tool allows the team to determine “what’s good” in various sectors, countries and for various objectives, supporting them when setting projections, targets and budgets in any region.

What can Tag Digital support event organisers with?

Paid advertising campaigns across all platforms, including Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and more to exceed your event objectives.

Find out how Tag Digital generated +30,000 visitor registrations for GITEX GLOBAL 2021

Programmatic advertising campaigns – access to premium website placements for your ads, increased audience reach and greater targeting capabilities than Google Ads.

– access to premium website placements for your ads, increased audience reach and greater targeting capabilities than Google Ads. Audience Extension campaigns – utilise your data to generate revenue and a value-added service for your exhibitors, without the reliance on live events.

campaigns – utilise your data to generate revenue and a value-added service for your exhibitors, without the reliance on live events. Video production service – support to create videos to engage and excite your audience. “In 2022, online videos will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic”” (Cisco)

– support to create videos to engage and excite your audience. “In 2022, online videos will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic”” (Cisco) Creative service – high quality creatives for you event marketing campaigns in only one week.

– high quality creatives for you event marketing campaigns in only one week. 48 hour turnaround service – if you are tight on time, Tag Digital has you covered, setting up your campaigns in 48 hours or less.

– if you are tight on time, Tag Digital has you covered, setting up your campaigns in 48 hours or less. Google Analytics 4 service – Google are sunsetting the previous generation of analytics, so you must set up GA4 as soon as possible. The Tag Digital team can make your life easy and set-up GA4 for your business.

Image: Google Display ad examples Image: Google Ads Search Example Image: Programmatic ad previews

