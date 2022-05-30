Thousands of cyclists to attend inaugural National Cycling Show at NEC, Birmingham

The National Cycling Show will see thousands of cyclists of all abilities come together on the 18th and 19th of June at the NEC, Birmingham for the inaugural Cycling event from Raccoon Events. The weekend event will play host to incredible speakers including Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Sarah Storey, Dani Rowe, Matty Turner, Kye White and Dan, Rachel and Gee Atherton as well as over 100 top brands and a plethora of incredible interactive features.

These famous faces will be part of a jam-packed schedule on the Inspiration Stage sponsored by V12 Retail Finance and the Cycling 101 Stage sponsored by Cycling UK. The show will open at 9am on Saturday and Sunday with content on both stages running until 5pm. Content across both stages is free of charge to enter.

This premier retail event will play host to over 100 brands giving cyclists access to both well-known and well-loved names and some boutique brands they may not have yet encountered. The show will feature bikes, kit and tech from brands including MiRider, Stolen Goat, BLB, Aventon, 6KU, Kuma Bikes, Estarli, Shand, dhb, Eovolt, Arcc, Atheron, Sports Tours International, Freewheel Holidays, Huffy, Vaast, Niner and many more. Visitors will have exclusive opportunities to win bikes from brands including Huffy, MiRider and Eskute live at the event as well as exclusive product launches and show promotions across the two days.

As well as a packed lineup and incredible retailing, the event gives access to some exciting features run by experts in the field including The Recovery Zone with MyoMaster, The Wellness for Cyclists Zone from Yogi Bare and Kitbrix, MTB/BMX feature from Fusion Extreme, The Bike Clinic from Spokes People and a Freestyle Zone from Graystone Action Sports as well as an incredible Street Veledrome.

6-time Olympic gold medallist and National Cycling Show speaker, Sir Chris Hoy, commented: “I am delighted to be speaking at The National Cycling Show. Being able to share my experiences, the highs, the lows and everything in between and inspire others to get on their bike and experience all that cycling has to offer, is an honour. Exercise, health and mental wellbeing have never been higher on the agenda and for me, and many others, cycling offers an escape, a release and that well-known Cyclist’s high that not only promotes health but also improves confidence and all-round mental and physical well-being. I look forward to meeting both new and experienced cyclists at the show in June and hope that my story might inspire experienced riders to dream big and absolute beginners to jump on their bike and get started.”

Steve Morgan, MD at Raccoon Active Events commented: “This show is set to cement itself as the highlight of the Cycling calendar – a place to prepare, inspire and kit yourself out for a fantastic summer spent cycling. We are delighted to be able to bring some many incredible names, brands and experiences under one roof, building a community of people with one common passion.”