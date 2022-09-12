Sustainable Event Summit set for Showman’s Show

Vision 2025 and Future Festival Tools will present an impactful program with thought leaders, industry experts and policy makers, to inform and inspire climate action in events, this October 19th, at Newbury Showground.

The annual event returns with renewed vigour and focus, reflecting the shortening timescale to mitigate the climate emergency.

The new look format will open with round table sessions, where Vision 2025 members and invited Green Leaders will explore the implementation of the, soon to be launched, Green Events Code.

Following the Future Festival Tools Networking lunch, Richard Phillips, from Julie’s Bicycle, will present the first of the afternoon’s open, free to attend sessions: Future Festival Tools: a set of resources designed by leading organisations across the EU to empower event professionals with green competency, tools and personal certification.

ecolibrium trustee Liz Warwick and Sunbelt Rentals present The Direction of Travel for Live Events: an exploration of where things are going on the topic of sustainable events travel. No time to Waste: Circular Materials Economy, will see panel chair Victoria Chapman, Live Nation Entertainment Head of Sustainability UK & Ireland, welcome Resource Futures to unveil findings from the Zero Waste Festivals Project, delving into a world beyond waste, with innovative new models and research into challenges and solutions of auditing and reducing waste.

Panellist Adam Corner, independent climate & culture writer and researcher, states:

“There’s so much untapped potential for festivals and live music events to go beyond reducing their carbon footprint and use their ‘cultural footprint’ to create change. I’m looking forward to joining the discussion around sustainable travel, and outlining what we’ve learned from our research with the music industry and audiences this year on positively influencing travel choices.”

The Innovations in Energy panel, curated by Powerful Thinking, explores innovations in energy management.

‘The Future of Festival Sustainability,’ chaired by Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed, presents a standardised ‘Green Events Code’. This set of guidelines, created by Vision 2025, The AIF and industry partners, is set to revolutionise sustainable working practices across UK events, and this panel will invite delegate feedback, and shares policies and frameworks set to shape how the industry can move forward.

Paul Reed comments:

“It remains a uniquely challenging time for festivals but as we look to the 2023 season, it is vitally important that we maintain our focus on climate action and improving working practices around event sustainability. It is exciting to be engaging with the industry at the Sustainable Events Summit and we are looking forward to the launch of the Green Events Code UK, which will be invaluable in setting out clear and workable minimum environmental standards and targets for all UK outdoor events”.

The Summit will conclude with the Green Suppliers Awards and Networking drinks.

Details of the event, its partners and speakers can be found on the Vision 2025 website, and anyone interested in attending can register here.

The Sustainable Events Summit is presented by the UK’s climate action steering group for events, Vision: 2025 and Future Festival Tools, a project run by a group of leading organisations in events and sustainability from across Europe creating tools, resources & training for the festival industry. Future Festival Tools is co-funded by the Erasmus and Programme for the European Union and the Summit supported by The Events Industry Forum (EIF), T&L Marquees and Pearce Hire.