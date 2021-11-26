Superhero Suppliers: Number 8 Events

In a jam, have a problem? Is your event causing you stress? Don’t panic, just like Batman, here at Number 8 we can come to the rescue and you can escape unharmed. We have trained our bodies and mind to near physical perfection to be a self-made Super Hero company to fight all your worries.

We have assembled teams of our own fellow Justice League professionals from Logistics teams, to H&S experts to Event Producers that can help combat strategy, have brilliant deductive skills and advanced technology to save the day.

Have you ever seen that orange 8 illuminating high in the night’s sky and wondered what it is? It’s basically a modern day UK Bat Signal and our most trusted clients are issued with a lamp for their times of need.

The last time it was used was only last week when we had a client ring us from site at 10pm, short of barriers and needed them for the next morning. Our team spotted the signal in the sky and immediately mobilised from our Number 8 cave to get the kit ready and into the client’s event.

There are other calls for help that are more in-depth and need more work, but when the pressure is on to deliver don’t panic and give up altogether if you are facing an emergency like this. Number 8 can help. Even with a short lead time, we can pull off a successful and creative event for you. We are known for working to tight deadlines and problem solve where other companies say it can’t be done. At Number 8 we have an ethos that we can ‘make it happen”. Here at Number 8 our super hero team can make the impossible possible.

Gotham city doesn’t have many regulations, but the UK does and when clients are stuck they call the number 8 phone. It’s like the bat phone but it’s orange. Our team of Health and Safety experts can shape your project up and reflect it properly with the required paperwork for local authorities. There isn’t anything we can’t do; after all we are Super heroes!

We are one of very few companies that have so many different business disciplines across the Events service and beyond. Just like the Justice Leagues team you don’t have to worry about speaking to multiple people and companies, with Number 8 you can select the level of service you require. We can be a one stop shop to cover all your business needs, reducing the pressure on you.

Here are just a few things that our clients have said about us over the years:

“Number 8 have been fantastic at mobilising at short notice and helping solve our problems on many occasions, we would highly recommend them ” – Roberto Sorrentino from The Producers

“Number 8 are brilliant at acting quickly and efficiently to streamline the whole event process, taking all the stress and hassle away from you, they provided us with essential event equipment we couldn’t get at such short notice anywhere else, couldn’t be without them “ Lorcan Lynch from XYZ

This is why Number 8 is a trusted and well respected industry-leading events, logistics, health & safety and project management company that can help you out when you most need it. If you want to know more have a look at our case study section or give us a call on our bat phone to discuss your event needs.

