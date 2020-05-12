Strata provides infrastructure to enable SalutetheNHS.org deliver one million meals to frontline staff

Strata Creative Communications has delivered 40 metres of beMatrix exhibition kit as infrastructure to help create ‘NASA Style facility’ at the Oxfordshire base of SalutetheNHS.org, which aims to serve one million meals to the NHS frontline in three months.

Strata has donated branded walls to create structure in the vast warehouse, and since mid-April has been a key part to the logistics operation. Strata staff are currently running goods-in, managing stock, and supplying the packaging lines, enabling the facility to distribute nearly 40 tonnes of goods a day.

This along with the contribution of many other partners and volunteers has seen the campaign deliver over 100,000 meals to date.

Simon Hambley, chief executive officer, Strata comments: “Strata has always had a family culture and we are proud to be able to contribute to our community in whatever way we can This is a great example of our staff and their drive to help others in these extreme circumstances.

A special thank you goes to our fantastic event support team of Mat, Gary, Martin & Steve who coordinated and delivered the kit onsite and continue to provide their time and expertise to this fantastic cause.

We obviously do not have a requirement for our beMatrix kit at the moment for live events, so it makes perfect sense to donate the equipment that we usually use to create exhibition stands, rather than have it sat in our warehouse.

The events industry has been hit hard by this pandemic and it is inspiring to see how we as an industry are coming together and contributing our unique skillset to help tackle these unprecedented times. It is a privilege to be part of a team providing such a vital service to support our frontline NHS workers.”